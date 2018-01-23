Michael Wolff's book is littered with errors. He has a track record that suggests that embellishment is par for the course for him. He misrepresented his way into the White House. How much of his Donald Trump tell-all is embellished or misrepresented is unclear and may never be known.

All of which makes a new book about the early days of the Trump administration potentially even more damning than Wolff's.

The author of this one is Fox News Channel media critic Howard Kurtz, a former longtime reporter at the Washington Post. And as the Post's Ashley Parker writes, his book - Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War Over the Truth - confirms and expands upon media accounts of the chaos happening behind the scenes at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Among the juiciest anecdotes:

• Trump has a tendency to do whatever his advisers most strongly advise him against, and they even have a term for such behaviour: his "defiance disorder."

• He, out of nowhere, tweeted his decision to ban transgender people from the military before a scheduled meeting with then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to discuss his options on the matter. "Oh my God, he just tweeted this," Priebus reportedly said.

• His aides were similarly blindsided by his accusation, also via Twitter, that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump during the presidential campaign.

• Trump was strongly advised not to dispatch then-press secretary Sean Spicer to dispute stories about Trump's inaugural crowd size and later admitted, "I shouldn't have done that."

The fact that the guy who made this argument early in Trump's presidency is now relaying anecdotes - apparently via anonymous sources - about chaos behind the scenes in the White House should not be lost on anyone.

Kurtz's media criticisms are necessarily cherry-picked and incomplete, and he has at times sided against the things Trump has done in prosecuting his case against the media. But he also has been skeptical of the media's treatment of Trump and some of the narratives that have gone along with that.

It also remains to be seen just how many anecdotes like the ones above are in the book. I am somewhat skeptical that the full product will be anything amounting to a screed against the Trump White House; it seems more likely to dwell on his relationship with the media.

But what is described above is a President who is acting haphazardly and without the guidance of his aides, making major allegations and policy decisions on whims and - in the case of the inaugural crowd episode - deliberately pushing false narratives despite apparently knowing better. The juiciest bit so far appears to be "defiance disorder", a term that could only arise out of repeated instances of Trump being perceived as acting not in the interest of the country but in the interest of defying those around him and trying to prove that he's smarter - or that he can get away with things they say he can't.

The fact that it's how Trump is described by an oft-sympathetic Fox News host makes it ring even truer.

A Suffolk University poll last month showed Fox News viewers have an unfavourable view of the media by a margin off 64-24. Another survey showed 76 per cent of Republicans think the media makes up stories about Trump. And a Quinnipiac poll in November showed 91 per cent of Republicans disapproved of how the media covered Trump and just 10 per cent trusted the media more than Trump.

To the extent that this book paints a picture of which Fox News hosts and viewers have been skeptical, that's what could be really significant.