At least two people have died and 40 suffered smoke inhalation as a fire tore through a Prague hotel today.

Dozens of firefighters and paramedics rushed to the four-star Eurostars David Hotel in the centre of the Czech capital but the two victims died before they got there.

Eight people were seriously injured and three had to be resuscitated.

2 dead, 8 injured (4 seriously) after fire in Hotel Eurostars David in #Prague, #CzechRepublic + 2 firefighters injured. / Source: Prague Ambulance + Fire dpt pic.twitter.com/7FzKOoIAtY — Filip Horký (@FilipHorky) January 20, 2018

Senior doctor Petr Kolouch said he expected the death toll to rise. Two firemen were also injured after suffering a fall while inside the hotel.

The cause of the fire which started on the ground floor is not yet clear.

Firefighters battled the blaze for 40 minutes but smoke engulfed all the floors.

The priority for rescuers now is to find out if there are still some people in the hotel.

Their rescue effort is expected to last all night.