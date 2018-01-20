SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is voicing support for continuing the dialogue between the European Union and Turkey.

Merkel said Saturday during a news conference in the Bulgarian capital that "we need to have orderly relations with Turkey."

Speaking about EU-Turkey relations, Merkel hailed the idea for a meeting of the leaders of European institutions with Turkey's president in Bulgaria and "to talk openly on all issues."

In Sofia, Merkel discussed with her Bulgarian counterpart, Boyko Borissov, the main issues of the six-month European Council presidency, which the Balkan country assumed at the beginning of this month.

Merkel said that the motto of the presidency 'United we stand strong' is "what we all need in the European Union."