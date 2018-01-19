WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Sonia Sotomayor is "doing fine" after emergency medical personnel treated her at home for symptoms of low blood sugar. Sotomayor is diabetic.

The court's public information office says in a statement that Sotomayor experienced symptoms of low blood sugar Friday morning. The court says she later came to work and "resumed her usual schedule." The justices held a private conference Friday. The court said Sotomayor will be "participating in planned activities over the weekend."

Sotomayor, who is 63, was diagnosed with diabetes as a child.

The incident was first reported by Politico.