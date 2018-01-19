Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island in Papua New Guinea, indicating a major eruption could be imminent.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Rohingya boy from Myanmar looks up as other refugees study Islam's holy book of Quran in a makeshift mosque at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

People watch Indian daredevils perform stunts in the so-called "well of death" at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Lava cascades down the slopes of Mayon volcano in the eastern Philippines, where more than 9,000 people have been evacuated.

