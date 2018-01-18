NEW YORK (AP) — A judge who previously rejected arguments that Saudi Arabia was behind the Sept. 11 attacks has expressed doubts again after claims were revived by congressional action.

Manhattan federal Judge George B. Daniels questioned lawyers for families and survivors of the 2001 attacks as well as Saudi Arabia during a hearing Thursday.

Daniels asked a lawyer for the families if Saudi Arabia would be liable for all al-Qaida terrorist acts if some of its money funded the group.

Hundreds of victims' relatives and injured survivors, along with insurance companies and businesses, sued the Saudi government, saying its employees knowingly assisted hijackers who carried out the attacks. They also said it fueled al-Qaida's development into a terrorist organization by funding charities that supported the group.

Fifteen of the 19 attackers were Saudis.