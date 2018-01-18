A 35-year-old man already charged with two killings has been linked to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year, Arizona police say.

Police officials for Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale said Thursday that Cleophus Cooksey knew some of the victims but investigators are still trying to determine motives for at least some of the killings.

Cooksey was arrested on December 17 for the shooting deaths of his mother and another man and he's jailed on two counts of first-degree murder and one of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Officials say investigators were able to use evidence from shelling casings to connect at least some of the killings.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton says new technology allows police to get results of those checks within hours instead of weeks.

Police plan a news conference today to discuss the case.

Cooksey's other victims include his ex-girlfriend's brother as well as people who appeared to be random targets during a three-week period starting in late November.

He was arrested at the home where his mother and stepfather were killed.

He faces two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of weapon possession by a prohibited person.

Cooksey previously served time in prison for manslaughter and armed robbery.