Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Jan. 22

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, Jan. 23

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

United Continental Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December, 10 a.m.

Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, Jan. 25

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for December, 10 a.m.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, Jan. 26

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for December, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.