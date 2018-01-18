ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's military says Indian troops from across the border have targeted villages along Kashmir, killing two civilians and wounding five others in the latest "unprovoked" cease-fire violation.

In a statement, the military said Pakistani troops Thursday responded to Indian fire on villages in the Sialkot district near the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. It was not immediately clear whether there were any troop or civilians casualties on the Indian side.

The latest exchange of fire between the two South Asian nuclear rivals comes days after Islamabad accused Indian forces of killing four Pakistani soldiers in Kashmir, where rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.