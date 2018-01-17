Porn star Stormy Daniels took and passed a polygraph test in 2011 as she talked about her 'textbook generic' sexual relations with a married Donald Trump more than a decade ago, In Touch Weekly claims.

"I actually don't even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, 'Please, don't try to pay me.' And then I remember thinking, 'But I bet if he did, it would be a lot,'" Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told the tabloid in a story In Touch released this week, on the heels of other news reports about the president and the porn star.

Her alleged affair with the future president began at the American Century celebrity golf tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, in July 2006, several months after Trump's youngest son Barron Trump was born to his wife Melania.

Daniels told In Touch that Trump was introduced to everybody at the golf tournament but "kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together."

The billionaire businessman, and future political candidate, later came to the booth sponsored by the adult film company Wicked and they exchanged telephone numbers and posed for a picture, the Daily Mail reported.

"Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like, 'Yeah, of course!'" Daniels said to the magazine.

Daniels told In Touch that she went to Trump's hotel room and was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith – the president's longtime hire Keith Schiller, who left the White House in September – and found the future president wearing pajama pants and sprawled out on the couch watching TV.

"We ended up having diner in the room," Daniels said.

Pornstar Stormy Daniels allegedly took a polygraph test when talking about her year-long affair with the now-president that started in 2006 at a Nevada hotel. Photo / Myspace

This account slightly differs from how Daniels' friend, adult film star Alana Evans, described the evening during an interview Tuesday with NBC's Megyn Kelly.

Evans said Daniels ate dinner with her before heading to Trump's room for a "private party."

"And that's when Stormy started calling me," Evans said, explaining that Trump eventually got on the phone and asked her to join in. "Come hang out with us. Come have fun. Let's party," Evans recalled the mogul saying.

She eventually turned off her phone to decline, but asked Daniels about the encounter the next day.

"She says, 'Well, picture this, Donald Trump chasing me around the bedroom in his tighty-whities,'" Evans recalled.

To In Touch, Daniels said, she excused herself to go to the bathroom, "When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, 'Come here.' And I was like, 'Ugh, here we go.' And we started kissing.

"We hung out for a little while and he kept saying, 'I'm gonna call you, I'm gonna call you. I have to see you again. You're amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice,"' she recalled to In Touch.

Melania Trump is seen with baby Barron (right) in 2006, when Donald Trump (left) was allegedly having relations with porn star Stormy Daniels. Photo / Getty

Daniels also described some of the promises that Trump made to her to Slate's Jacob Weisberg, who had talked to the porn star in the run-up to the 2016 election, but was concerned his story wouldn't pass muster once Daniels stopped answering the journalist's calls.

On Tuesday, Weisberg recounted being told by Daniels that she had had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007, which started in a hotel room in Nevada.

To Weisberg, Daniels also described the sex as dull and said that Trump had made her a lot of promises.

"She didn't allege any kind of abuse, insisting she was not a victim," Weisberg wrote. "The worst Trump had done, she said, was break promises she'd never believed he would fulfill."

"She claimed he'd offered to buy her a condo in Tampa, Florida, and that he'd said he wanted to feature her as a contestant in an upcoming season of Celebrity Apprentice," he added.

Weisberg noted that Daniels said the affair continued for about a year, which Daniels also told In Touch, noting she had met Trump in other cities, including Los Angeles.

Alana Evans told Megyn Kelly that she had run into Stormy Daniels and later was invited by Daniels and Donald Trump to join them in his hotel room - likely for a romp. Photo / TODAY

However, the most damning thing Weisberg found out from Daniels about Trump, a thrice-married ladies man who's been accused of sexual harassment and assault, was that he had offered, through intermediaries, to pay her off.

That's the story that jumpstarted the Daniels-Trump affair whispers again, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen had paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money directly before the 2016 vote.

Cohen has denied that Daniels and Trump had a sexual encounter, but has not specifically denied giving the porn star payment.