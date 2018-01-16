DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has claimed that Qatari fighter jets intercepted two of its commercial airliners in international airspace on the way to Bahrain, allegations denied by Qatar.

Monday's claims could further escalate tensions between Qatar and the four Arab nations that have been boycotting it for months, among them the UAE, home to the world's busiest international airport.

They also could affect long-haul airline travel, as the region's carriers are a crucial link between the East and West.

It follows two complaints by Qatar to the United Nations about Emirati military aircraft allegedly violating its international airspace amid the diplomatic crisis. The UAE denies the allegations.

The Emirati WAM news agency did not identify the aircraft involved, nor did it elaborate on details of the purported encounters.