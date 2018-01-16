PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on police discovering 12 children locked up in parents' house in California (all times local):

The parents of 13 children found locked up in a California home each were being held on $9 million bail and could face charges including torture and child endangerment.

It wasn't immediately known if they had attorneys.

On Sunday, authorities say a 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says several children were shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks. Some were so malnourished that officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

The siblings range in age from 2 to 29.

State records show the home has the same address as Sandcastle Day School, where David Turpin is listed as principal. In the 2016-17 school year it had an enrollment of six.

4:30 p.m.

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.

Riverside County deputies arrested the parents Sunday at the home in Perris east of Los Angeles.

Officials say the girl who managed to escape and call 911 was 17 but appeared to be about 10 because of her poor condition.

Deputies assumed the 12 other children were juveniles but seven were actually adults, ranging from 18 to 29.

A press release says 57-year old David Allen Turpin and 49-year old Louise Anna Turpin could face charges including torture and child endangerment.

