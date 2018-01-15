JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says a man was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the northern West Bank.

It said the 24-year-old died Monday after sustaining serious head wounds near Qalqiliya.

Advertisement

Israel's military said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at soldiers during a "violent riot" and that troops used "live rounds."

His death raises to 17 the number of Palestinians killed in violence along the Gaza border and in the West Bank since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Palestinians were enraged by Trump's declaration, viewing it as siding with Israel on the most sensitive issue in the conflict. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said it disqualified the U.S. from its traditional role as mediator of the peace process.

___

10 a.m.

Israel's defense minister says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has "lost his senses" following his fiery speech against President Donald Trump.

Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday that Abbas has given up on the prospect of negotiations and is opting instead for a confrontation with both Israel and the United States.

Abbas sharply escalated his rhetoric in a speech on Sunday, lashing out at Trump over recent policy moves, such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Abbas also slammed Trump's recent Twitter comment threatening to cut American aid.

Abbas said to Trump: "Yehreb Beitak," which literally translates as "may your house be demolished."

In colloquial Palestinian Arabic, the phrase can have different connotations, from a harsh to a casual insult, but its use in a widely watched speech seemed jarring.