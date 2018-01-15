DETROIT (AP) — Ram and Chevrolet are rolling out brawny-looking new models that are larger, lighter and more efficient than their predecessors.

For the first time in recent memory, two Detroit automakers are introducing new big trucks at the Motor City's auto show at the same time. Chevrolet rolled out the 2019 Silverado Saturday night, while Fiat Chrysler's Ram brand unveils a new pickup Monday morning.

Both are meaner-looking and bigger, but slimmed down from their current weights. Each has sophisticated engine or transmission improvements that give them better gas mileage.

Big pickup sales grew nearly 6 percent last year to almost 2.4 million, even though overall U.S. auto sales dropped 2 percent. The F-Series, Silverado and Ram are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.