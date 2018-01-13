A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman who was attacked at a travel agents died.

The 28-year-old victim was targeted on Saturday at the Tui branch in Southport, Merseyside, where it is understood she worked.

Police were called to the scene in Chapel Street at 1.25pm and the woman was taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries, reports Telegraph UK.

A 30-year-old man from the Southport area was detained over the incident, which is believed to be domestic related.

Advertisement

The woman's next of kin have been informed, police added.

A Tui spokeswoman said: "We regret to confirm that a female member of staff at our Southport Tui retail store tragically died in an incident today.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the staff member involved.

"We're doing everything possible to assist the local police with their investigation and support our customers and staff at this difficult time."