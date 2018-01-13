WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and David Perdue, R-Ga.; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
Advertisement
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah; outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.