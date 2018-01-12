The woman who pulled the Falkholt sisters from their burning car was the first on the scene of another highway tragedy.

Lisa Elmas rescued Jessica and Annabelle Falkholt after the Boxing Day crash that killed their parents instantly — but yesterday she came face-to-face with a second scene of carnage.

She was one of the first to arrive to the crash at a crash at Milton, on the New South Wales south coast, late Thursday afternoon.

Tamy Mobarrez, 36, was in the car with her husband and five-year-old son when their Subaru smashed into a Volvo. She died at the scene, while her 36-year-old husband Hamid who was driving the car was taken to Liverpool Hospital with critical leg and head injuries.

Also in the Subaru was their five-year-old son Eli, who was initially taken to hospital in Milton with facial injuries but later airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick when his condition deteriorated, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

Both males are in a critical condition.

Elmas told Seven News the sight of more carnage on the road was almost too much for her.

"I just said 'oh my god, another head on'," Elmas told Seven News.

"It was horrific. I had to turn around to hop out of the car."

She pleaded with motorists to slow down, especially during holiday periods and in "rural areas that are busier than normal."

The driver of the Volvo, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Milton Hospital for observation and will undergo mandatory blood and urine tests. "The investigation is still in its infancy, so all those lines of enquiry will be investigated," Inspector Katie Orr told reporters on Friday.

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt was badly injured in a Boxing Day crash which also claimed the lives of her sister and parents. Photo / AAP

The Falkholt parents, Lars, 69, and Vivian, 60, were killed instantly when their car collided with another on the NSW coast after a family Christmas at Ulladulla.

The sisters' were rescued before the car burst into flames. Annabelle was sent to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition but died three days later. Jessica had undergone several surgeries including the removal of a kidney and part of her skull, but never regained consciousness.

Her life support was switched off last night and she is currently in a critical condition.

Speaking about the crashed that killed the Falkholt family, Elmas said "words can't actually explain what I actually saw".

She fought back tears when speaking about the impact that crash had on her.

"I'm beside myself to be honest. I have three beautiful children. I think any parent or anyone who has family members [would do the same] ... I'm very overwhelmed and just trying to deal with this best I can."

She said she simply "acted on instinct" and expected anyone would have done the same thing if they were in the position she was.

Mr Mobarrez worked as a swimming coach at Sydney's Kincoppal-Rose Bay School. A Go Fund Me page was set up on Friday afternoon to raise money for the coach on behalf of the families of swimmers.

"Hamid has trained so many of our children to be strong, both in the water and out," the page's author wrote.

"Let's all pull together and do what we can to help him and little Eli get well."

- With Wires