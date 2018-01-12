CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan authorities say they have confirmed 16 survivors from the shipwreck of a small boat carrying migrants that crashed onto the rocks of a Caribbean island.

Regional Civil Protection director Jose Montano said Friday that 10 passengers are still missing following the wreck on the Dutch island of Curacao.

The boat carrying roughly 30 people left Venezuela on Tuesday. Early Wednesday four bodies washed up on the shore of Curacao, 45 miles (70 kilometers) from the mainland.

It's a journey frequently taken by people fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse.

Advertisement

Five survivors are in custody in Curacao for entering illegally, two of them in a hospital.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered a trade blockade with Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire.