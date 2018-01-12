SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A sea lion bit a woman swimming in the San Francisco Bay in the fourth such attack since December.

The woman's friend says the two members of the South End Rowing Club were swimming around 7 a.m. Thursday when the sea lion latched onto her and tried to drag her underwater.

The friend, Alice Ma, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the sea lion "chomped down on" the swimmer's knee and pulled.

Fire Department Lt. John Baxter said a retired San Francisco firefighter who also was swimming helped the badly bleeding woman as she came out of the water. She was taken to a hospital.

Baxter says officials are encouraging people who visit the popular swimming area to stay in pairs and keep a close eye out.

