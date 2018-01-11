Amy Jayne Everett has become the face of an anti-bullying campaign started by her heartbroken family after she took her own life.

Affectionately known as Dolly, the 14-year-old Northern Territory girl was recognised as part of the Akubra hats Christmas ad campaign eight years ago.

Now, her family has released an image of a drawing she made before her death on January 3, with the words "stand up, speak even if your voice shakes", news.com.au reports.

"This powerful message tells the dark, scary place our beautiful angel had travelled to," her family said in a statement.

Advertisement

Dolly drew this before her death - and it shares a dark message of strength - her family are sharing it hoping it will change lives.

"We are not concerned with the who or the why of who pushed our daughter to this point, we just want to save another family going through the sadness and tragedy that our family is experiencing."

The image's release comes after the family released a joint online statement which called for an end to bullying.

Her father Tick Everett posted the message on his personal Facebook page, saying: "If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll's life will not be wasted.

Well were do I start, I would like to thank everybody for their kind and suportive words over the last few days it is... Posted by Tick Everett on Sunday, 7 January 2018

"I know for some suicide is considered cowardly but I guarantee those people wouldn't have half the strength that my precious little angel had, Doll had the strength to do what she thought she had to do to escape the evil in this world.

"However unfortunately Dolly will never know the great pain and emptiness left behind.

"Let's stop the bullies no matter where, but especially in our kids, as the old saying goes. You will never know what have until it's gone."

The message finished with a series of hashtags, with one referencing Dolly's poignant drawing.

"#STOPBULLYINGNOW #ANGELGIRL #DOLLY #SPEAKNOWEVENIFYOURVOICESHAKES," the family wrote.

Dolly was once the face of the iconic Australian hat brand Akubra. The brand has left a tribute to Dolly on its social media accounts, supporting the #StopBullyingNow campaign.

"This is not an easy post to write. We were shocked and distressed to hear of the passing of 'Dolly' — the young girl many of you will recognise as the face of our past Christmas adverts," the brand said.

"Dolly could be anyone's daughter, sister, friend. We need to make sure that anyone in crisis knows there is always someone to talk to. Be a friend, check up on your mates."

Dolly's funeral will be held this Friday at Casurina St Primary School in Katherine East, North Territory.

Supporters are encouraged to wear blue, Dolly's favourite colour, and donate funds to the Dolly's Dream charity, in lieu of flowers.

— with Rebecca Sullivan

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

• OUTLINE: 0800 688 5463 (confidential service for the LGBTQI+ community, their friends and families)

• RURAL SUPPORT TRUST: 0800 787 254.