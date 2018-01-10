A US man who claimed his daughter had killed herself will now stand trial for her murder.

Kailee McMullen, 22, died on June 29 in Norman, Oklahoma. Her father claimed she'd shot herself but a judge ruled this week there was probable cause for him to be tried for her murder.

According to the Norman Transcript, Ronald Lee McMullen Jr, 43, is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges for the death of his daughter.

The dad called 911 to report his daughter had shot herself in the face.

However, when police rushed to the scene, where Kaylee was pronounced dead, they found her father covered in blood and determined that the shooting could be suspicious.

The man reportedly kept trying to wipe the blood off himself and police had to "physically restrain him from doing so several times".

Further analysis of the gunpowder at the scene seemed to indicate the gun was shot from 18 inches away, out of Kaylee's reach.

The father is now awaiting trial.