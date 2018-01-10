A 14-year-old girl has taken her own life after she was "overwhelmed" by heartless online bullies.

Amy Everett (known as Dolly), who was the face of an iconic Australian hat maker, Akubra, passed away on January 3, leaving family members distraught and taking aim at keyboard warriors.

The 14-year-old's father Tick Everett broke the family's silence when he paid tribute to his daughter, vowing her life won't be a "waste" and calling out bullies in the process.

"This week has been an example of how social media should be used, it has also been an example of how it shouldn't be," he said.

"If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll's life will not be wasted.

"I know for some suicide is considered cowardly but I guarantee those people wouldn't have half the strength that my precious little angel had.

"Doll had the strength to do what she thought she had to do to escape the evil in this world."

Despite suffering immense loss and pain, Tick issued a challenge to the online bullies who played a part in his daughter's death.

"I have a couple of challenges.

"Firstly, if by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created.

"The second is for the strong ones, let's stop the bullies no matter where, but especially in our kids. As the old saying goes, 'You will never know what you have until it's gone'."

The Everett family. Dolly is far right, pictured with sister Meg, mother Kate and father Tick. Photo / Facebook

Akubra Hats also paid tribute to Dolly, issuing a plea to put an end to bullying.

"Dolly chose to end her life last week due to bullying. She was not even 15 years old.

"To think that anyone could feel so overwhelmed and that this was their only option is unfathomable. Bullying of any type is unacceptable. It is up to us to stand up when we see any kind of bullying behaviour.

"Dolly could be anyone's daughter, sister, friend. We need to make sure that anyone in crisis knows there is always someone to talk to. Be a friend, check up on your mates."

Dolly's funeral is to be held on Friday.

HELPLINE

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.