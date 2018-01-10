TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLAND-DIVERSITY

LONDON — Since the job was created 72 years ago, every manager of the England men's football team has been white. The English FA plans to give other races a chance. By Rob Harris. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--LICHAJ-DOG CAMPAIGN

NOTTINGHAM, England — American soccer player Eric Lichaj gets his dog after all. SENT: 140 words, photos.

SOC--BRITAIN-SEX ABUSE

LIVERPOOL, England — A former soccer coach carried out the "systematic and persistent" sexual abuse of young boys, including assaulting two youth players in the changing rooms at Crewe Alexandra, the prosecution says at the start of the trial. SENT: 470 words.

BC-SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Sergio Aguero nets in stoppage time to give quadruple-chasing Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Bristol City in the first leg of their English League Cup semifinal. SENT: 510 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Atletico and Valencia cruise into Copa del Rey quarterfinals. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 380 words.

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — Monaco wins 2-1 at Nice to reach League Cup semifinals. SENT: 170 words.,

OLY--FIG-NORTH KOREA

With sparkling costumes and winning smiles, figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik could lead the North Korean team in Pyeongchang next month after their government says it will send athletes to the Winter Games. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-ZIDANE

MADRID — Zinedine Zidane has a longer than usual talk with his players before training, saying it's his responsibility to keep them motivated despite Real Madrid's struggles in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 370 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM — Shiffrin wins WCup slalom, extends winning streak to 5 races. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— RGU--WALES-LYDIATE — Wales flanker out of Six Nations and season after bicep hurt. SENT: 140 words.

— RGU--ENGLAND-MARLER SUSPENDED — England prop banned 6 weeks, missing 2 Six Nations games. SENT: 130 words.

— CAR--DAKAR RALLY — British champ Sunderland out of Dakar Rally due to back pain. SENT: 280 words, photos.

— SOC--WORLD CUP-VIDEO REPLAYS — Soccer lawmaker says issue with 'overzealous' video referees. SENT: 150 words, photos.

