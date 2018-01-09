Porn star Olivia Nova, who rose to fame in the adult film industry in just a matter of months, has died at the young age of 20.

The Minnesota native was found dead in Las Vegas on January 7.

The cause of death is still not known, her agency, LA Direct Models, said in a statement released Monday.

On Christmas, Nova posted on Twitter that she was spending the holidays alone. The post said she wanted to "give a fan a call" to "lift my spirits".

Nova's death comes less than a year after her boyfriend committed suicide. In a tweet earlier in December, she said he killed himself two days before her birthday in April.

Nova started acting in pornographic films in March of 2017, the MailOnline reported.

"While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality," LA Direct Models said, according to XBIZ.com.

"It is understood next of kin have been informed," they added. "Another one, way too young we are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel."

In an August interview with photographer Dave Naz, Nova said that she was shaking with nerves the first time she stripped for a project. But she said she was comfortable "within seconds".

She also said she had aspirations outside of the industry.

When asked where she saw herself in 10 years time, she said she planned on graduating school.

"I also have this huge project, it's non profit, that I want to be a part of," Nova added.

Nova is the fourth porn star to die in recent months. August Ames, 23, committed suicide on December 6 while Turi Luv died in August from a drug overdose.

Shyla Stylez, 35, died in November and her cause of death is still unknown.

HELPLINE

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.