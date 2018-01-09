TOP STORIES:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa beats top-ranked India by 72 runs in the first test, bowling out the best side in the world for just 135 on the fourth day at Newlands. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-COUTINHO

Advertisement

Philippe Coutinho completes his record-breaking move to Barcelona and thanks the club for its patience after the disappointment of the failed negotiations with Liverpool last year. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

BRIGHTON, England — Brighton striker Glenn Murray benefits from the first use of video replay in competitive English soccer when he nudges the ball over the line with his knee to secure a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. SENT: 200 words, photos.

BC-SOC--ENGLISH PREVIEW

MANCHESTER, England — Bristol City, an unheralded club in England's second tier, has beaten four Premier League opponents — including Manchester United — to reach the semifinals of the League Cup. Now the hard work begins: Next up is Manchester City on Tuesday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--SPANISH-ROUNDUP — Espanyol edges Malaga for first away win. SENT: 120 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-PAKISTAN

NELSON, New Zealand — Pakistan is in some bother at 120-5 after electing to bat against New Zealand in the second one-day cricket international at Saxton Oval. Developing.

BKN--CAVALIERS-TIMBERWOLVES

MINNEAPOLIS — LeBron James and the Cavaliers play the Timberwolves in a game between division leaders. Cleveland has been struggling, winning just five of its last 10. Minnesota, led by Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns, has won seven of 10. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 0100 GMT.

GLF--ON GOLF: DUSTIN JOHNSON

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Dustin Johnson won't be staying in the same house at the Masters. The topic came up after a dominant win at Kapalua, a reminder of how close he is to the level he played last year until his fall down the stairs at Augusta. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--FA CUP DRAW — Man United, Tottenham to play 4th-tier teams in 4th round. SENT: 260 words, photos.

— CAR--DAKAR RALLY — Al-Attiyah wins 3rd stage of Dakar, Peterhansel tops overall. SENT: 220 words, photos.

— FBN--PATRIOTS-BELICHIC — Belichick 'absolutely' intends to return as Patriots coach. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 520 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.