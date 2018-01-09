A woman has been charged with murder after a 20-month-old foster baby in her care was found dead with a broken leg and a bruised face.

The 40-year-old carer was arrested over the Aboriginal toddler's death back in 2015.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the child had a broken femur and multiple bruises on his face at the time of his death.

The child's biological mother told the paper she's desperate for answers after being "left in the dark" by officials.

Advertisement

"We didn't even get to see him until three weeks after he died."

According to the mother, she placed her son in foster care as a safety measure to keep him safe and away from her abusive partner.

She planned to take him back when she found a suitable home for her son. Just two months later he was dead.

The night before the child was found dead, the foster carer held a "gathering" at the home, the paper understands.

The woman, who can't be named for legal reasons, was charged over the boy's death and refused bail.