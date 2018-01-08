Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PRESIDENT'S SUPPORTERS CIRCLE THE WAGONS

Trump administration officials and allies are rallying to the president's defense, trying to contain the fallout from an explosive new book that questions Trump's fitness for office.

2. WHAT DOMINATED THE GOLDEN GLOBES

Oprah Winfrey's speech, and actresses dressed in black in solidarity, transformed the awards into an A-list expression of female empowerment in the post-Harvey Weinstein era.

3. WHO WANTS UNIVERSAL COVERAGE

Democrats shift to offense on health care, emboldened by successes in defending the Affordable Care Act and seeking a government guarantee of inexpensive treatment for all.

4. HOW AUTOMATION IS AFFECTING SHELF STOCKERS, CASHIERS

The retail industry is being radically reshaped by technology, the explosion of online shopping and the related changes in consumer behavior and preferences.

5. SOON TO BE FACE-TO-FACE ON THE PENINSULA

Rare talks Tuesday between the two Koreas have raised hopes for Olympic cooperation, but sharp differences are expected on political and military issues.

6. OLD TWEETS MAY SPELL TROUBLE FOR TRUMP

Atlanta, where President Trump will attend college football's biggest game, hasn't forgotten how a year ago he disparaged the city as "falling apart" and "crime infested."

7. ON THE EDGE OF AN ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER

An oil tanker on fire after a collision off China's east coast is at risk of exploding and sinking, while authorities search for its 32 missing crew members and contain oil spewing from the wreck.

8. A PROFITABLE TIME FOR PLAYING THE NUMBERS

A lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire will claim a $559.7 million jackpot, a day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed $450 million.

9. WHAT NEW FEATURES ARE ON THE LATEST TELEVISIONS

TV manufacturers are showcasing new models at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week — all with acronyms to set their sets apart.

10. A POPULAR VEGETABLE IN REALLY SMALL DOSES

An Israeli company is growing the "drop tomato," about the size of a blueberry and possibly the smallest of its kind.