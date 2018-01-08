Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump has confirmed one of the claims made by author Michael Wolff in his new book about the US President — that he loves eating McDonald's.

When asked by TMZ about her father and McDonald's, Ms Trump answers: "That's what he does, he loves McDonald's".

The interview then asks if the business mogul eats the fast food every night in bed, and she answers with a laugh, "He wishes, right".

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington on Sunday (US time). Photo / AP

The President's love for McDonald's was one of many details that was revealed in the explosive new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by author Michael Wolff.

Advertisement

The book includes an ancetdote about Trump eating a cheeseburger in bed and claims that he has a lifelong fear of being poisoned, so likes to eat McDonald's because it's premade and therefore safe to eat.

It's not the first time her father's love for the fast-food chain has been revealed, however. After winning the Republican presidential nomination Trump shared a picture of himself on Instagram celebrating with a McDonald's burger and fries.

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

The explosive new book also claims that the President never actually wanted to win the election, and that his wife Melania was so upset by the outcome that she cried.

(L-R) Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive for the inauguration ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Author Michael Wolff also says that Trump's other daughter, Ivanka, has plans to be the first female president and that she often mocks her father's strange hairdo.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon is also mentioned in the book and is said to have called Trump's son Donald Trump Jr "treasonous" and "unpatriotic". Bannon has since apologised for his comments, claiming that his support for the President is "unwavering".

"Donald Trump Jr is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around," Mr Bannon said in a statement to Axios.

"My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda as I have shown daily in my national radio broadcasts, on the pages of Breitbart News and in speeches and appearances from Tokyo and Hong Kong to Arizona and Alabama," added Mr Bannon, who returned to the news site Breitbart after leaving the White House in August.

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Trump blasted the book as "full of lies", called the author a "total loser" and derisively nicknamed his former campaign chairman, Bannon, "Sloppy Steve" when excerpts began to surface last week.

"When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said in a sizzling statement about Bannon.