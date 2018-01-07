A naked tourist has been arrested after overdosing on Viagra before running around naked at an international airport.

US resident Steve Cho wandered through the departure hall of Phuket International Airport, Thailand, before stripping naked, yelling incoherently and throwing his own faeces at staff and terrified members of the public.

The 27-year-old was eventually stopped by six security guards and airport staff before being arrested by police on Thursday.

Onlooker Wannee Ming told media it was one of the most disgusting scenes witnessed at an airport.

"This was the scariest and most disgusting thing I ever saw at an airport. I stayed away from the man in case he attacked anybody.

"The airport staff tried to make him calm down. They were talking to him but he ignored them. It was very bad. The airport did a good job to control him."

A man who overdosed on viagra reportedly walked around an airport naked before throwing faeces at staff and members of the public in a bizarre incident. Photo / Phuket News

Cho told police he was unaware of his antics, revealing he had taken too many "sex drugs".

He apologised for his behaviour and said he was willing to pay for any damage to property.

A statement from Phuket International Airport said: ''To control the situation and to prevent any danger that might happen to other passengers, the officers had to arrest the man.

''The officers brought him to the walkway on the north side of the terminal to avoid other passengers and managed to calm him down at the Tourist Centre on the first floor.

''When he regained his composure he admitted that he took too many Viagra pills and lost consciousness.

"He accepted responsibility to reimburse for any damages that he caused. His trip to Incheon was cancelled and he was brought to Saku Police Station for further investigation."

Cho was sent to a nearby hospital for medical checks and psychiatric assessment.