A worker has plunged four floors after a disgruntled resident cut the man's safety rope while he was doing repairs on the outside of an apartment block.

The worker, who was hanging out the window in a safety harness while operating power tools, was installing water pipes at an apartment block in China.

The agitated resident sliced through the worker's safety rope with a knife.

According to China Press, the worker plunged four storeys to the ground in front of bystanders.

Advertisement

He was rushed to hospital with multiple fractures to his right leg, pelvic bone and lower back, as well as injuries to his head, neck and chest.

He told China press from hospital: "I was just there to work. I was coming down to the fourth floor and the rope snapped from there.

"He wanted me to wait for someone to come over and had asked me to stop working first. That's when he cut off the rope."

According to local reports, the angry resident told police he was sorry after learning the worker had been severely injured.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.