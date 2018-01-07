Grace Adams flew to Texas from New Zealand to meet a prophet. But instead, she was hit, faced threats of unwanted sex and was locked up alone for four months.

Adams has spoken for the first time of her ordeal at the Branch Davidian religious cult as part of CBS News' Secrets of Waco documentary, which marks 25 years since the sect's deadly stand-off with law enforcement in Waco, Texas.

Cult leader David Koresh had made a name for himself worldwide by the '90s, grabbing the attention of a 29-year-old Adams.

"I was very excited about meeting this prophet," she told CBS.

However, after arriving with her 21-year-old sister, Adams found things were very different. Women were expected to have sex with Koresh, with some as young as 12 forced to have intercourse.

Adams was so frightened about the prospect that she offered herself to Koresh but instead was placed in solitary confinement under 24-hour surveillance and fed from a bowl.

"I was treated like a prisoner ... My mind did get messed up," she said.

Adams was eventually let go after four months, but spent more than two weeks in a psychiatric ward before flying back to New Zealand.

In 1993, more than 70 Branch Davidian followers were killed, including nearly two dozen children, in a 51-day stand-off between the cult and law enforcement.

Adams' sister, Rebecca, had remained behind and was killed in the blaze that destroyed the compound. Survivors said lanterns knocked over by federal tanks started the fire but government reports concluded the followers ignited the fatal blaze.

The event remains one of the deadliest confrontations between federal law enforcement agents and civilians in US history.

Unique insight into cult

It's a secret that's haunted him for more than quarter of a century — but Larry Gilbreath has finally broken his silence.

The retired delivery driver gained a unique insight into the religious cult standoff in the quiet Texas town of Waco which left 76 people burned to death and shook the world in 1993.

In an explosive new documentary by CBS, the former Texas United Parcel Service worker reveals how he gained a unique insight into the brainwashed Branch Davidian followers' mountain hideout.

FBI and ATF agents sift through rubble following the Branch Davidian fire. Red flags correspond to bodies found. Photo / Getty

The group was suspected of weapons violations, causing a search and arrest warrant to be obtained by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) — resulting in a 51-day standoff.

The cult's compound was destroyed after government tanks rammed the building and agents fired tear gas. It culminated in a dramatic deadly explosion — killing scores of followers including nearly two dozen children.

In the new documentary, Gilbreath revealed how he unwittingly delivered large boxes of military grade guns and ammunition to the charismatic cult leader, David Koresh.

"I thought it was a little strange that religious people would be ordering guns," Gilbreath told 48 Hours.

"And I'd say probably 75 per cent of the time, when I would get there, David always came out. He signed for a lot of 'em. They just kept coming"

Branch Davidian founder David Koresh, left, during his first visit to Australia to recruit members. He was accompanied by Clive Doyle. Photo / Getty

Over time the packages became bigger and heavier. To his horror, Gilbreath later learned he delivered ammunition for 223s, AK-47s, ART-15s, ammunition and even a grenade launcher to the cult.

In Texas, at the time, it was not illegal to receive large shipments of weapons.

In the documentary, he said it all changed when a box of hand grenades opened up before he could deliver them. Stunned and seeing his life "flash before his eyes", he confided in his wife Debra — who told the local sheriff.

The local police turned the matter over to the ATF and Gilbreath even began working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) — joining in the undercover operation.

But, in a horrifying incident, Gilbreath revealed the moment Koresh told him he knew of the sting.

"Outta nowhere, David just looks at me, and says, 'Larry, I know they're watching us,'" Gilbreath said. "I went numb."

Mount Carmel Center ranch in the community of Elk, Texas, where the Branch Davidians lived until a standoff with the FBI which ended in an explosion at the compound in 1993. Photo / Getty

The 44-minute film also shows how Koresh failed in his ambitions to become a professional musician in California and instead turned to Bible bashing.

Journeying out to Texas, he locally took over a commune of the Branch Davidian church — calling himself the son of god — after a violent shootout with the church's leader at the time.

His prophecy was that a great apocalyptic battle with Babylon was coming and there would be destruction and fire and deaths.

In February, 1993, exiled cult members began claiming publicly that Koresh had physically abused children in the compound and committed statutory rape by taking underage brides.

Several former cult members have accused him of having sex with girls as young as 10 and impregnating them.

Independent special counsel John Danforth concluded in 2000 that federal agents did not shoot at the Davidians, nor start the fire that claimed more than 80 lives on April 19, 1993. Photo / Getty

A headstone with the names of the 82 church members who died following the 51-day standoff with ATF and FBI agents. Photo / Getty

It all changed for the cult when allegations surfaced that Koresh was stockpiling illegal weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition, as well as operating a methamphetamine laboratory.

After reports of automatic gunfire coming from the compound, ATF issued warrants for Koresh and senior cult members on firearms charges.

The Branch Davidians, a Christian sect led by David Koresh, lived at Mount Carmel Center ranch in the community of Elk, Texas, 14 kilometers east-northeast of Waco. Photo / Getty

On Sunday, February 28, 1993, ATF agents, their blood type written on their arms or neck, approached the site, hiding inside cattle trucks pulled by pick-up trucks.

Tipped off, Koresh and his cohorts began firing.

Four ATF agents were killed, 16 wounded and five Branch Davidians died before a ceasefire.

At around noon, three fires broke out in different parts of the compound, allegedly set alight by the Branch Davidians.

The fire spread trapping cult members, while others refused to leave, eventually perishing in the smoke and the blaze.

In all, only nine people escaped.

Additional reporting: AAP