Up to eight people were trapped at the top of a Gold Coast rollercoaster today for half an hour after the ride malfunctioned.

A number of people have been left stranded on a Sea World rollercoaster for half an hour this afternoon after a glitch in the system.

Up to eight people were trapped at the top of the Storm Coaster on one 'boat' carriage for about 30 minutes, said news.com.au.

A spokesman for the animal-themed park said the 'boats' at the bottom of the coaster had remained there after a mechanical fault, which prevented boats behind it from moving forward as a safety measure.

Advertisement

The crew kept in contact with the stranded thrill seekers for the duration of the incident before it finally returned to the bottom.

No one was injured during the incident.