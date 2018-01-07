MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on the large lottery jackpots (all times local):

7:17 a.m.

The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.

Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.

