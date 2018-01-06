A restricted driver was allegedly caught masturbating while watching videos on his phone after police pulled him over for a random breath test.

The 45-year-old was pulled over on Thursday night in Newcastle, New South Wales for a routine stop.

However, as police approached the vehicle, they discovered a much more disturbing act going on inside the car.

As police reached the vehicle, they discovered the man allegedly masturbating to a

"certain video" while on his mobile phone.

NSW Police Force took to Facebook to warn others about the dangers of masturbating and driving.

"A 45yo male provisional p1 licence holder was stopped for a random breath test where he was identified to be masturbating to a certain video displaying on his mobile phone whilst driving," they wrote on Facebook.

"Police immediately directed the embarrassed male to zip his pants."

The driver was left embarrassed following the incident. Photo / Facebook

The driver was on P plates, similar to being on a restricted licence in New Zealand.