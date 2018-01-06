One Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers and will claim a US$450 million (NZ$627 million) grand prize.

The winning numbers drawn tonight to claim the nation's 10th largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

It was not immediately known where the winning ticket was sold.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to US$570 million (NZ$795 million).

That drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years.

Most winners opt for cash options, which would be US$281 million (NZ$391 million) for Mega Millions and US$358.5 million (NZ$499 million) for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.\

Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.