Four Kiwis were onboard a hot air balloon when it crashed in Egypt, killing a South African tourist and injuring at least 12 others.

The balloon plummeted to the ground near the ancient city of Luxor on Friday night (NZ time), after strong winds forced it off course, according to local officials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed the New Zealand embassy in Cairo is providing consular assistance to the Kiwis involved in the incident.

The Ministry said none of them were seriously injured.

The state-run MENA news agency, citing Egypt's health minister, said all those wounded have been treated except for three who have undergone operations. Tourists from Australia, France and Brazil were among those injured, it said, citing an unnamed medical official.

The agency quoted Hany al-Adawy, head of the civil aviation authority, as saying that the crash was "accidental" and that balloon flights would continue operating as usual.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the crash was being investigated. It said other balloons had taken off around the same time but landed safely.

According to CNN there were 20 people onboard the hot air balloon when it crashed.

Hany Al-Sayyed, traffic manager for the Sinbad hot air balloon company, told CNN the balloon was getting ready to land when a sudden, strong wind erupted.

"The victim is an Australian man of South African descent. His head was hit during the landing. Most of the other injuries are minor, scratches to the torso, and they were taken to the hospital," he said.

Some of those onboard were on a Topdeck tour. A spokesperson from the travel company's London headquarters said last night that response teams were assisting travellers.

An Australian woman onboard the balloon reported on Facebook that she had "bumps and bruises" after the crash, and would "probably never set foot in another hot balloon ever again".

"I feel lucky to have walked out of this traumatic experience, a scary freak accident," she wrote.

Earlier in the day Egypt's meteorological service had warned of strong winds across the country, mainly in northern Egypt.

-Additional reporting AP