Footage of a young boy narrowly escaping four sharks while swimming in shallow water has emerged.

The footage, which was reportedly shot on a drone, shows the boy splashing around in clear shallow water in the Bahamas.

Within seconds of him entering the water, four sharks approached with one getting just a few metres away from the boy.

The boy jumps into the water unaware of the danger.

The sharks approach while the boy is oblivious to the threat.

The boy, who is completely unaware of the sharks, is seen leaving the water with seconds to spare after the drone operator, Artem Tkachenko, yelled at him to get on shore.

Advertisement

Last year, a honeymooning groom filmed the terrifying moment his bride was savaged by a shark in the Caribbean.

In the footage, Sarah Illig can be seen gliding through the clear blue water when the predator lunges and takes a chunk out of her arm. Photo / Supplied

In the footage, Sarah Illig can be seen gliding through the clear blue water when the predator lunges and takes a chunk out of her arm.

Video footage shot by her husband Evan Carroll shows Sarah recoiling in pain and swimming away as fast as she can.

She said later she did not see the nurse shark approach and initially thought Evan was playing a trick on her during their snorkelling trip in the Caribbean.