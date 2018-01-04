Road rage between a driver and a motorcyclist has been caught on camera, dividing viewers over who was to blame.

Video posted to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page shows the fight between the two motorists in Berowra, North Sydney.

It starts when one of two motorcyclists veers in front of a black Nissan X-Trail, which then swerves left.

Berowra Road Rage Berowra Road Rage -"There is also another part just before where the car nearly hit one of the bikes taking off from the light (looks accidental)" Thanks to Alex Get $10 off any dash cam purchase with coupon code "DCOAFB" http://www.dashcamownersaus.com.au/dash-cameras/ Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Wednesday, 3 January 2018



In what looks like payback, the Nissan X-Trail moves in between the two riders in a cut-off move.

As the vehicles pull up at a red light, the motorcyclist leans over and bashes on the car window.

Things then get heated as the driver gets out of his car, walks up to the rider and grabs him, appearing to try and pull or push him off his bike.

Another motorist capturing the fight on dashcam shouts "hey", before physically intervening in the tussle.

He breaks up the confrontation and the female cyclist thanks him, shaking his hand.

Reaction to the footage on the Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page was mixed.

Some Facebook users felt the driver was to blame, others the motorcyclists, and others wrote that both were "idiots".

"The motorcyclist cuts in front of him and then slams on the brakes on purpose when he could have got to the lights and lane filtered safely," commented Peter Famileri. "He then looks to the left sees an old bloke driving and punches the car. I bet he wouldn't have done that if there were group of young blokes in the car."

But Brian Daniel, who said he had been a bike rider for 40 years blamed the car driver.

"Idiot in the car menaced the rider for moving in front of him. Camera angle does not show it, but if I had a dollar for each time it has happened to me, I would be retired. From the reaction of the third party, you can tell car driver was a d***. [I would] have done the same."