In the past, first daughter and top White House adviser Ivanka Trump has spilled the beans to her friends on how her father's unusual hairstyle came to be, author Michael Wolff's new book reveals.

"She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate – a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery – surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and security by a stiffening spray," Wolff wrote.

The book also claims that the president, at age 71, is no longer a natural blond, according to the Daily Mail.

"The color, she would point out in comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men – the longer it was left on, the darker it got," Wolff said.

Advertisement

Just for Men is usually used to hide gray hairs.

"Impatience resulted in Trump's orange-blond hair colour," the forthcoming book, entitled Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, said.

The colour of the president's hair, described in the book as an orange-blond, is from Trump not leaving Just For Men in long enough. Photo / Getty Images

The author tells the hair-raising tale as a way to explain Ivanka Trump's relationship with the president of the United States.

Wolff characterises it as "in no way conventional," having seen Ivanka take on the helper role "not just in [Trump's] business dealings, but in his marital realignments."

Ivanka, the president's eldest daughter, is a product of his first marriage with Ivana Trump.

Since then he's divorced Ivana, married and divorced Marla Maples and married Melania Trump.

"If it wasn't pure opportunism, it was certainly transactional," Wolff continued in his assessment of the Ivanka-Donald bond. "For Ivanka, it was all business – building the Trump brand, the presidential campaign, and now the White House."

"She treated her father with a degree of detachment, even irony, going so far as to make fun of his comb-over to others," Wolff said.

The president's hair has been a sore spot for years for the businessman, who's argued publicly that his locks are real.

The now defunct website Gawker, suggested Trump's look was due to a $60,000 hair piece.

Author and hair expert Gersh Kuntzman, writing for the New York Daily News, argued that it was not so, saying Trump simply had a bad combover and possibly had some hair replacement done.

Wolff's assertion that Trump had scalp-reduction surgery is backed up by legal documents from a controversial time in the now president's life.

According to the 1993 book, Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, reporter Harry Hurt III describes an incident between Trump and Ivana, his now ex-wife, taken from her deposition from the couple's 1990 divorce in which she says her husband raped her while in pain from a scalp reduction surgery.

HuffPost found the passage last February and declared the Trump hair mystery solved.

People have long speculated about Trump's hair. Photo / AP

The surgery decreases the size of a man's bald spot atop his head, containing the hair loss to a smaller region.

The now president, the 1993 book said, had "nagging headaches caused by the shrinking of the scalp, and the pain of the initial incision."

Ivana Trump later stated that the sexual act she had with her husband should not be considered rape.

"As a woman, I felt violated, as they love and tenderness, which he normally exhibited towards me, was absent," she said. "I referred to this as a 'rape,' but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense."

Overall, the White House has reacted furiously to Wolff's back, with the president issuing a sharp-tongued statement Wednesday whacking former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who was often a source for the author.

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the book was "filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House."

'Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy,' Huckabee Sanders said of Wolff's sources.

Fire and Fury hits bookstores Tuesday.