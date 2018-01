DENVER (AP) — The Latest on on the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Colorado (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The man who shot and killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy made videos of himself calling 911 and then opening the door and talking to officers before the shooting.



Denver's KUSA-TV obtained the footage live-streamed on Periscope. The station aired clips from two videos in which Matthew Riehl says he wouldn't hurt anyone except to defend himself before making the call.

Advertisement

He talks to at least two officers, telling them he wants to file an emergency restraining order against his domestic partner. He is upset when one offers to give him a phone number to call and goes back into a room.

The station said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock verified the videos. They include footage of the shooting Sunday that also wounded four other deputies, but the station didn't air it.

Officers killed Riehl.

___

12:35 a.m.

Authorities had been contacted with concerns about the mental health of Matthew Riehl over a month before he shot and killed a Colorado deputy and wounded four others. But Riehl was never held for mental evaluation.

After Riehl published several social media posts critical of University of Wyoming professors, the campus police chief says officers called police in Lone Tree, Colorado, in November to warn them about Riehl, suggesting his rants were indicative of mental illness.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says authorities received a call Sunday from someone who said Riehl might be having a mental breakdown, but deputies found no evidence of a crime and left.

Later, deputies responded to another call about Riehl. Authorities say Riehl fired more than 100 rounds before he was killed.