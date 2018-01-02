Disney has removed "do not disturb" signs from its hotels near its Florida Magic Kingdom, apparently because of the Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 people last year.

The signs have been replaced with "room occupied" signs at the Grand Floridian, Polynesian and Contemporary resorts near Disney World.

The signs tell hotel staff that guests are in the room, but they can still enter.

Walt Disney World News Today said the new policies are to ensure "the safety and security of guests and property".

Disney workers now have to enter each room at least once a day. Under the old rules, they had to avoid rooms marked with a "do not disturb" sign.

However, the Disney terms of service now say "the hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room for any purposes including, but not limited to, performing maintenance and repairs or checking on the safety and security of guests and property".

The company says guests will be given reasonable notice before an employee enters a room by knocking and announcing they are entering.

Disney has not publicly stated why it is making the changes, but it is thought the tightened security measures are in response to the shooting at a Las Vegas resort that killed 58 people last year.

Shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, rented a room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and from his vantage point on the 32nd floor shot and killed 58 people and injured 546, most of whomj were at a concert below. He placed a "do not disturb" sign on the door and stockpiled 23 weapons, carrying 10 suitcases of guns and bullets into his suite.

The Disney monorail resorts have similar vantage points into crowded areas.