Thousands of people were evacuated from a beach on the NSW Central Coast after a fireworks barge caught fire during NYE celebrations.

Two pyrotechnicians were forced to jump off the barge and suffered minor injuries after the display went horribly wrong.

Caught the moment of the explosion and the barge caught on fire. Everyone started screaming and running while evacuating after this. damn terrigal fireworks 😂 #NYE pic.twitter.com/VfJGLxYfnh — Jess Winley (@jesswinley) December 31, 2017



Crowds were evacuated from the Terrigal beach after the barge caught fire just minutes into the New Year's Eve fireworks show, shortly after 9pm.

NSW Fire and Rescue said the two technicians were helped by onlookers before being treated by paramedics.

Two men on the barge suffered minor injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital," a NSW police spokesman said, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Witnesses took to Twitter to describe scenes of chaos as the barge sank.

Fireworks out of control #Terrigal barge on fire. People leaving the beach pic.twitter.com/Btukk2uZPD — Emma Simkin (@SimkinEmma) December 31, 2017

The moment the barge of fireworks exploded at Terrigal pic.twitter.com/3MDm60XW3Y — Pip Cleaves (@pipcleaves) December 31, 2017

The SMH reported that the incident happened about four minutes into the display, when a malfunction caused some of the fireworks to set the barge alight.

"Video posted to social media shows revellers enjoying the show before a fiery explosion prompts some in the crowd to cry out, as fireworks appear to go off "uncontrollably"," the newspaper reported.

"Daina Pace described the moment 'fireworks went terribly wrong' in a Facebook post, writing that after the barge caught fire, "fireworks continued to go off uncontrollably in each direction'."

Safe Work NSW will investigate.

Meanwhile, a spectacular firework show later lit up the sky above Sydney Harbour, highlighting the city's New Year's celebrations.

Did you see @CityofSydney's spectacular Sydney New Year's Eve midnight fireworks? Here are the @ABCTV highlights if you missed out. Better put 'Sydney New Year's Eve' on your 2018 resolution list now!#ilovesydney #sydNYE pic.twitter.com/TCxqwR2uHu — Sydney.com (@sydney_sider) December 31, 2017

The massive fireworks display included a rainbow waterfall cascade of lights and colour flowing off the harbor's bridge to celebrate recently passed legislation legalizing gay marriage in Australia. Over a million people were expected to gather to watch the festivities.

Security was tight, but officials said there was no particular alert. Sydney officials said the event would generate some $170 million for the city and "priceless publicity." Nearly half the revellers were tourists.