SRINAGAR, India (AP) — One Indian soldier was killed and at least two others wounded Sunday after rebels stormed a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

At least two gunmen entered the camp near southern Lethpora village early Sunday firing guns and grenades at the sentry, said paramilitary spokesman Rajesh Yadav.

He said soldiers inside the camp were responding to the attack.

The initial assault left one paramilitary soldier dead and two wounded. Police said reinforcement of army soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp and were exchanging gunfire with the assailants.

The camp is located along the strategic highway connecting the Kashmir Valley with India and close to the chain of plateaus famed for Kashmir's saffron fields. Besides counterinsurgency operations, the camp also serves as a training center for soldiers.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Anti-India unrest has simmered in Kashmir since a popular rebel leader was killed over a year ago. Apart from mass anti-India protests and clashes often leading to the deaths of protesters, dozens of young Kashmiri men joined rebel groups leading to a surge in attacks. The Indian government responded by stepped up anti-rebel operations.

Over 200 militants, 75 police and soldiers and at least 40 civilians have died this year, the deadliest since 2010.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.