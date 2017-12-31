TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Mohamed Salah kept up his stunning form in his debut season for Liverpool by scoring twice in its come-from-behind 2-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League. Manchester United was held 0-0 at home by Southampton for a third straight draw over the Christmas period. Chelsea beat Stoke 5-0 to climb to second place, 13 points behind Manchester City, which plays Crystal Palace on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 800 words, photos. Plus separate reports on Saturday's seven EPL games.

SOC--ON SOCCER-2018 LOOKAHEAD

Advertisement

LONDON — International soccer supremacy will be determined in 2018, and not only at the World Cup. It became clearer in 2017 that appearing at the FIFA showpiece is no longer the only way for countries to show their strength in the world's biggest sport. By Rob Harris. SENT: 920 words, photo.

TEN--DJOKOVIC-INJURY

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open, his warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, saying he still has pain in his right elbow. That problem forced him to withdraw from an exhibition tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. SENT: 330 words, photos.

TEN--UAE EXHIBITIONS

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Serena Williams lost in her return to tennis after giving birth in September, beaten by French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition Saturday and still unsure if she will defend her Australian Open title. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-SOUTHAMPTON

MANCHESTER, England — Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher after a clash of heads during Manchester United's 0-0 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday, extending the team's miserable run of form over the busy Christmas period in the Premier League. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-LEICESTER

LIVERPOOL, England — Mohamed Salah scored twice to match Roger Hunt's club record for goals scored before the turn of the year as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. SENT: 230 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

Inter Milan's crisis deepened as it was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Lazio on Saturday to leave it without a win in four league matches. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 730 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--BENEVENTO WINS — Benevento gets its 1st Serie A win in 19th round. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SOC--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — Defending champion Sydney FC ended 2017 with an eight-point lead in Australian football's A-League after a 6-0 win over Perth in the weekend's 13th round. SENT: 140 words.

HKO--WORLD JUNIORS

BUFFALO, New York — Elias Pettersson and Lias Andersson each had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Switzerland 7-2 on Saturday in the world junior hockey championship to wrap up Group B. SENT: 200 words, photo.

SPE--OLY-DUTCH QUALIFIERS

BRUSSELS — Olympic champions Sven Kramer and Ireen Wust are leading a strong Dutch team to the speedskating oval in South Korea. SENT: 350 words, photo.

OLY--SKI-US NORDIC COMBINED TRIALS

PARK CITY, Utah — Bryan Fletcher qualified for his second consecutive Olympic team in Nordic Combined after rallying for a victory at the U.S. Trials on Saturday. By John Coon. SENT: 320 words, photos.

JUM--WORLD CUP

OBERSTDORF, Germany — Defending champion Kamil Stoch saved his best for last to win the first ski jumping World Cup of the 66th Four Hills Tournament on Saturday. SENT: 160 words.

FBC--T25-ROSE BOWL-MAYFIELD

LOS ANGELES — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield made it to Rose Bowl media day after all, swooping in late and providing a jolt of drama as he noted he has been dealing with "flu-like" symptoms. SENT: 590 words, photos.

FBC--BOWL CAPSULES

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Allen Lazard tied a Liberty Bowl record with 10 catches and put Iowa State ahead with a remarkable 5-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and the Cyclones beat No. 19 Memphis 21-20 on the Tigers' home field Saturday. SENT: 470 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— YE-SPORTS DEATHS — Sports deaths: Halladay, Hawkins; Enberg's voice silenced. By Fred Lief. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

— YE--GAMES OF THE YEAR — Comebacks and surprises highlight best games of 2017. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 920 words, photos.

— YE--PLAYS OF THE YEAR — Play of the year: Julian Edelman's Super Bowl catch. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 850 words, photos.

— YE--ATHLETES HELPING OUT — Athletes heeded call for help when disasters struck in 2017. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— YE--SPORTS QUIRKS — Sports quirks: Basepath chaos, donkey gift, sunken earring. By Fred Lief. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

— YE--ODE TO SPORTS — Ode to Sports: Year of anthems and Astros, Bama and Brady. By Fred Lief. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.