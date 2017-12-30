A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.

In a Facebook post Friday, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley called the case one of the "most bizarre domestic violence cases" he's seen.

Officials said 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson was arrested on Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and charged with attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and grand theft of a firearm.

Michael Scott Wilson was arrested. Photo / Flagler County Sheriff

He's being held on a $US150,000 bond and will be extradited to Florida.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The woman's father called deputies after Wilson made suspicious statements about keeping children away from the door.

Deputies found the front door barricaded, with burn marks.

Michael Scott Wilson rigged the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged wife. Photo / Flagner County Sheriff

When a deputy kicked the door, a large spark was observed.

Wilson had changed his Facebook relationship status to 'widowed'.He was involuntarily hospitalised for mental evaluation in late November.

Deputies also found pictures of a sonogram on the kitchen table, love letters in the bedroom and the wife's recently-installed smart cameras dumped in the toilet.

