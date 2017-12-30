Frantic phone calls made to police and to a friend were not enough to save the life of a woman who was allegedly hit with a car deliberately in rural Victoria on Thursday.

Alicia Little, 41, made a desperate 000 call from her property in Kyneton, about an hour's drive northwest of Melbourne, on the afternoon she died to report an assault, a Melbourne court heard yesterday.

Police and paramedics found her dying in the front yard of her Lavenders Lane home about 3.45pm. She could not be resuscitated.

Police tow away a white ute after the murder of a woman in rural Victoria. Photo / News Corp Australia

Ms Little also made a call to a close friend, Melissa Sell, about 15 minutes before she died, it has been revealed.

"I can't get my head around it, I can't believe it's real," Ms Sell told 9 News.

"I was talking to her and then she was gone."

Kyneton man Charles McKenzie Ross Evans, 44, has been charged with her murder over what police described as a domestic violence incident.

Mr Evans is accused of deliberately hitting Ms Little with a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested when he returned to the property about 5.30pm Thursday.

The court heard Ms Little had sustained extensive blunt trauma injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle.

Police were seen inspecting a white four-wheel-drive ute at the scene, which was later towed away.

"I've never been in trouble before and don't know what to do," Mr Evans told a Melbourne magistrate during a brief court appearance on Friday.

"I wanted to speak about everything," he said, but added his lawyer advised him to "hold off".

Meanwhile, Ms Little's family has described her as "one of a kind" in a tribute on Facebook.

FROM THE QUAY AND LITTLE FAMILIES: It’s been very hard to take in that we have lost our sister, a... Posted by Bronson Little on Friday, 29 December 2017

"It's been very hard to take in that we have lost our sister, a mother, daughter, aunty, cousin, niece and great friend to so many people," the post read.

"Our family are heartbroken but all your messages and phone calls are helping us get through this.

"So please keep the memories coming of our loving Alicia Quay-Little #oneofakind."

Mr Evans did not apply for bail and was remanded to appear at Bendigo Magistrates Court on January 2.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you or someone you know is at risk, call 111.

• Women's Refuge: 0800 733 843

• Victim Support: 0800 842 846

• Lifeline: (09) 522 2999

• Family Violence Info Line: 0800 456 450

- with AAP