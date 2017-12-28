If you think New Zealand's holiday traffic woes are bad, spare a thought for those between Brisbane and the Gold coast.

Today there was traffic backed up 27km.

Yesterday there was a 60km traffic jam.

Here's how news.com.au is reporting on Australia's dreaded holiday traffic headache.

The M1 is in gridlock hell again today with holiday traffic causing major delays on the M1 and along major arterial roads leading to the beach.

Southbound traffic is backed up 27km from Springwood down to Helensvale as Brisbane day-trippers flock to the Gold Coast's beaches.

The southern section of the M1 from Robina to Tugun is again barely moving along the 38km stretch as holiday-makers head to the southern beaches and Tweed.

The gridlock is also causing chaos on Marine Parade at Labrador with southbound lanes headed toward Southport and The Spit jammed.

It follows a 60km jam on the M1 yesterday as the M1 struggled to cope with holiday traffic.

It took some commuters nearly an hour to travel what is usually an 11 minute drive.

It comes as 17 people were caught without their seatbelts on while behind the wheel in Queensland on Day 5 of the Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety campaign.

So far 339 drivers have been caught drunk or drug driving.

The state's most high-risk speeding motorist was captured allegedly travelling at 201 km/hour in an 100km/hour zone on the Pacific Motorway at Slacks Creek.

Police across Queensland continue to target high-risk road user behaviour including the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, fatigue and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until January 3, 2018.