US President Donald Trump says a dossier compiled against him is "bogus", taking a swipe at the FBI and former rival, Hillary Clinton.

"WOW, @foxandfriends 'Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.' And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!" Trump tweeted.

The Fox and Friends morning show, a favourite of the President, ran several segments about alleged conflicts of interest by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, as well as the dossier.

The dossier, a compilation of opposition research against the 2016 Trump campaign by British ex-intelligence agent Christopher Steele, was partly funded by Mrs Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Parts of the dossier, which included claims about Russian prostitutes, haven't been confirmed or disproved.

Steele said in recent weeks that he believes 70 to 90 per cent of the dossier is accurate.

Trump has accused his own FBI of being biased against him and recently accused deputy director Andrew McCabe of favouritism in the probe into Mrs Clinton's use of a private email server.