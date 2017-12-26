Canada: Canada is moving to expel a Venezuelan diplomat from the country and strip his credentials in retaliation after his Canadian counterpart was kicked out of the South American nation.The latest developments come after months of sanctions and criticism by Canada against Venezuela, which two days ago declared Canada's charge d'affaires persona non grata. They stripped him of his diplomatic credentials and barred him from returning to the country. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said that Venezuela's ambassador to Canada, who had already been withdrawn by his Government to protest Canadian sanctions, was no longer welcome in the country in response. She also declared the Venezuelan charge d'affaires persona non grata.

Mexico: A man alleged to be behind the murder this year of a crime reporter in northern Mexico has been arrested by federal police, Chihuahua state Governor Javier Corral says. The suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa, alias "El Larry", was detained in the neighbouring border state of Sonora and was allegedly the "intellectual author" of the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach. Breach was shot several times as she drove out of her garage on March 23. A man alleged to be the gunman in Breach's murder, Ramon Andres Zavala, was assassinated last week in Sonora. At least 16 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the last three years.

Australia: The search for a swimmer missing off Cape Woolamai at Phillip Island continues. The 28-year-old man was spotted by surfers in trouble on Christmas Day, but quickly disappeared from sight. A search resumed today and the Lalor man was still missing. It comes as a 22-year-old man died at a NSW beach near the Queensland border on Christmas Day and a Victorian father died at a Great Ocean Road beach last week. Life Saving Victoria issued a plea to beachgoers to swim between the red and yellow flags over the summer and say extra lifeguards will be on patrol through to New Years.

United States: An Ohio woman who drew celebrity support for her claims of innocence in the slaying of a teenage girl has been released after 22 years in prison. WHIO-TV reports Tyra Patterson, now 42, was freed today. Patterson was convicted in the 1994 murder and robbery of 15-year-old Michelle Lai. She was one of five people charged with killing Lai and robbing her sister and three other girls. Patterson did not fire the shot that killed Lai, but under Ohio law accomplices can get the same punishment as killers. Celebrity supporters of her innocence claims included documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, actress Alfre Woodard and Mad Men TV show creator Matthew Weiner. Patterson was granted parole in October. She was being held at the Northeast Pre-Release Centre in Cleveland.

- agencies