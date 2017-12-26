Tinder love-rat Gable Tostee has posted a cheeky, controversial Christmas message to his friends and followers on Facebook.

Tostee, who is now known as Eric Thomas, took to social media to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, writing: "Merry Christmas to all ma ho ho ho's!"

Gable Tostee, now known as Eric Thomas, posted the sensitive message to Facebook. Photo / Facebook

The post comes more than a year after Tostee was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter of his Kiwi Tinder date Warriena Wright in 2016.

It's not the first time the 31-year-old has faced criticism for his social media exploits when in March he posted a derogatory post on Facebook to mark International Women's Day.

Advertisement

"Happy International Women's Day to all ma hoes!!", he wrote at the time.

Just one month later, the self-confessed playboy drew criticism after he was spotted on Tinder by a Gold Coast woman who recognised the him from the Wright case.

Earlier this year Tostee was the target of a group of online trolls who allegedly threatened him on social media.

Tostee was found not guilty of the death of New Zealand tourist Warrena Wright in 2014 after the woman he met through the dating app fell from his Gold Coast balcony.

Tostee claimed he was threatened with being "beaten within an inch of my life".

Responding to the threats, he wrote: "People think they are tough behind a keyboard, but they need a stern reminder that they are accountable for their words and actions."

In a separate incident, the 31-year-old also responded to a woman who was stirring trouble, writing "the only thing I murder is p****".